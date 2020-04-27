Dear Editor:
Allow me to begin by saying that I have the utmost respect for all who choose to dedicate even a portion of their lives to keeping the public informed. Local journalists and reporters of all kinds are the public’s first line of defense against the plague of misinformation and fake news that has swept our society over the past decades.
The necessity of the niche that local papers fill makes the fall of organizations such as The Daily Times all the more tragic. When respectable news outlets turn to front page, attention-grabbing stories of domestic disputes and the like, they begin to lose the faith and trust the public has placed in them.
We have entered an age where the quality of information has taken a back seat to the grabbiness of the news reported, which is why now more than ever it is vitally important to hold papers like this one to a higher standard. Unnecessary mugshots plastered on the front page serve no more journalistic purpose than that of a useless tabloid.
The mind of the public is not being enriched, no deeper story is being uncovered, there is no effect save for dragging the names of community members through the mud and scoring a few cheap points with the lowest brow of information consumers. I am begging the public and the Daily Times to drop these useless publicity stunts that make me regret freedom of the press in the United States and to focus on the kind of quality reporting this community deserves.
Bryce Luttrell
Oxford Drive
Maryville
