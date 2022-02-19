Dear Editor:
In response to Carl Ledendecker’s letter:
I agree that “teaching ideology is actually indoctrination” and “education should not be used as a political or ideological tool.” He apparently believes it isn’t indoctrination or ideology if it’s something he believes.
Where did he get his information that, “most of today’s conservatives reject those who actually know what they are talking about?” His next statement leads the reader to assume that all scientists, doctors, and historians are liberals. They are not!
He accuses conservatives of being driven to indoctrinate students with their ideology and reject the truth. I find it fascinating that he accuses conservatives of the “suppression of other ideas, knowledge, and the search for more understanding and tolerance” when, by all appearances, the opposite is true.
He further accuses conservatives of being against teaching that people have different ideas, experiences, and ways of living, and placing no importance on compassion and tolerance. And yet, by all appearances there seems to be a total lack of tolerance for anything Christian.
He believes children should be taught “the basic three Rs, music and kind behavior, accurate history, actual science, critical thinking and knowledge about things beyond one’s own little part of Tennessee.” I agree with the statement but might disagree with his interpretation of whose history is accurate and whose science is actual.
In the 17th and 18th centuries, the Bible was the textbook in American public and private schools. Since prayer was taken out of school (1962), the 10 commandments removed (1980), and all reference to the Bible forbidden, there has been a steady decline of discipline, a lack of respect, and an increase of violence in our schools. Can a connection be completely ruled out?
I thought “critical thinking” meant presenting both sides of an issue and letting the students choose. I find his last statement “beyond one’s own little part of Tennessee” condescending and inaccurate. I happen to know many people from this part of Tennessee who have traveled the world.
Lester (Les) Burnette
Davis Ford Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.