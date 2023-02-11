Dear Editor:
Having recently received care at Blount Memorial Hospital, as I and my family have many times before, I wanted to express my renewed appreciation and thanks for the outstanding services provided by the hospital and its staff.
It is, therefore, disheartening to read about the bitter dissension between Blount County's mayor, the Board of Commissioners and the leadership of Blount Memorial is to the point of jeopardizing the financial stability of our hospital. I have read every related article in our newspaper, considered the opposing viewpoints of those involved, yet come away with the opinion that many criticisms of the hospital's present leadership stem from personal pique, perceived slights and offenses over "turf!" In my opinion, criticism of the hospital's financial situation have failed to mention "the elephant in the living room" — the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on all hospitals in this country, many of which have been forced to close during the worst years (2020-2022) due to having to accept and treat an onslaught of patients who had no means to pay. BMH continued to provide excellent service even while unavoidably losing money.
In recognition of its financial challenges, the hospital's leadership had already sought advice and counsel from an outside financial advisory firm to formulate a plan to better manage its obligations, part of which includes the sale of the hospital's Springbrook facility to enable BMH to meet its bond obligations this spring.
It appears that the hospital's leadership is facing its situation rationally and head on, and, in my opinion, the worst thing to do at this point is to hamstring that process by placing the leadership of BMH into the often argumentative hands of local elected politicians and a new board of directors picked for any reason other than their experience and qualifications.
I believe that the hospital's leadership deserves far more support and praise than criticism for providing excellent healthcare during recent years while so many other communities have lost their own hospital due to the same financial pressures. Thus I urge county and hospital leaders to (1) humbly sit down together in the spirit of compromise for the sake of our community and finally settle the several matters of contention without public fanfare; (2) allow the hospital's present leadership to continue its present financial plans to fruition; and (3) cease publicly undermining BMH, which continues to provide excellent healthcare to all the citizens of this area.
Very sincerely,
Linda Graves
Maryville
