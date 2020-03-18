Dear Editor:
Once again I am amazed by the characterizations of Democrats by some readers of The Daily Times ("Democrats seem to be joyful over coronavirus pandemic," 6A, March 17). I retrieved my copy of the Sunday paper to which he referred and took a second look at the photo of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Yes, she had a slight smile on her face — not unlike the type of smile many of us would have when entering a room full of people. Not unlike a smile I would have as I pass someone on the street, in a store or in a restaurant. A slight smile to indicate friendliness. Or perhaps, the speaker was smiling because she was proud to announce the House aid package to the American people.
No one, not Democrat nor Republican nor independent is dancing for joy over the spread of COVID-19. We all are experiencing distress, uncertainty and fear of contagion. As to the writer's statement "These people along with the liberal media are blowing this so far out of proportion it is ridiculous," one can only hope he paid attention to the president's statements of March 13 and 16.
One can only hope he is paying attention to Gov. Lee's statements regarding COVID-19 and the closing of schools and cancellation of events across the country and in our community.
One can only hope the letter writer has the good judgment to protect himself, his family and his friends by spending less time characterizing the Democratic Party as Satan and more time following the guidelines of the CDC and WHO. I would also suggest he do a bit of fact-checking. He might actually learn that President Trump has not handled this crisis well at all. But, alas, people like him have an immunity to facts.
Elizabeth Bannock
North Rachael's Circle
Maryville
