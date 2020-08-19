Dear Editor:
I think the time has come to defend my refusal to wear a mask. I am constantly bombarded by television and newspapers urging everyone to wear one, and I'm still not wearing one.
I'm not trying to make anyone sick, nor am I trying to get sick myself. According to some I am selfish and uncaring. Some say those of us without a face covering are not taking the virus seriously, but that's simply not true.
I take care to stay away from people who don't want me near. I do all the hand washing and never sneeze or cough on people, but I was taught these things at an early age and it is nothing new to me. It's only courtesy. I just don't believe donning a mask will help anything. I can't believe putting something over my face will deter the spread of a virus.
However, that is my personal belief and should not discourage anyone who prefers to wear one. I have a full beard and don't believe it would create a proper seal around my face anyway. So, why wear a mask?
Some people cannot wear a mask. Some experience anxiety and difficulty breathing. Not everyone can wear one. I don't refuse to mask up out of rebellion. I simply don't feel it's making any difference. I don't want anyone to chastise me or look at me as though I'm a criminal for not wearing a mask.
If you want to keep yours on, then do so. I will never tell someone to take it off, just do not insist on me wearing one. I also will continue to shake hands with those who want to. I have no fear of people around me.
Garry L. Daniel
Washington Pike
Knoxville
