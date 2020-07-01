Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had many of us staying home much more than we would otherwise. This may involve watching more television, which in an election year, subjects us to an onslaught of political ads.
While it is important to know the policies and positions of the candidates, most ads have been negative, disdaining civility, equality and concern for the divisiveness plaguing the nation.
This is a moment where candidates have the opportunity to make recommendations to keep Tennesseans safe. Instead, we see a lack of concern for social distancing and other health recommendations. One candidate has indicated his concerns for keeping jobs in the U.S. However, no one has offered any proposals on how to accomplish their goals.
How are we to judge the candidates? What can we expect of their behavior if elected? With the depressing negative atmosphere in which we are living, it would be nice to get important information on positions and hear a voice of reasoned hope.
Andrea Zachary
Miser Station Road
Louisville
