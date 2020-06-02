Dear Editor:
As Mark Pulliam suggested, I reread his letter of May 22 (“Stick to covering Blount County news”). He and I view identical events through very different lenses. When these differences are revealed, it causes feelings of having been misunderstood, and often feelings of justifiable anger; those differences become extremely hard to surmount.
I stand by my statement that his “character” — one that espouses racism — has no place in this community (he translated that to he, himself, having no place here). Unfortunately, what I and others see as racism, he and others see as something else. Stories of racial injustice in other communities certainly belong in a local paper, so I can only speculate on what others see, because it’s not the view through my lens.
I’m heartbroken by the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and hundreds of other unarmed black men and women who have been killed by police. Multiple surveys have found that unarmed black men are nearly five times more likely to be killed by police than unarmed white men. Black men are wrongly convicted at rates disproportionate to white men. My son is a law enforcement officer; I am not anti-cop.
My lens, shaped by what I have learned about the history of race in this country, tells me that to simply call it a “cop” problem, or to say it’s just a few “bad apples,” is to ignore its much deeper roots; until those roots are dug up and examined, the problem will persist.
Amy Cooper (the Central Park dog-walker) is not an anomaly. Redlining, lynching, job discrimination, white supremacist rallies, and your run-of-the-mill thinly veiled everyday racism — this is our nation’s history that we need to reckon with, and this is why the story of Ahmaud Arbery is and must continue to be a national one.
Ginny Ayers
Knight Bridge Road
Maryville
