Dear Editor:
The slogan or "proclamation" Black Lives Matter (as do all lives) is "not" the same as the Black Lives Matter "organization." They are totally separate entities.
The message of the "proclamation" is one of nonviolence and domestic tranquility as set forth by the Rev. Martin Luther King.
The message of the "organization," as we have seen, is one of violence, lawlessness, retaliation and condemnation. There is no acknowledgement of a sovereign God, moral or civic authority. Anyone who does not embrace the "organization's" goals is called their enemy.
Only embrace the proclamation.
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
