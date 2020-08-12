Dear Editor:
Family farms are disappearing so fast all over the country. It’s happening here in Blount County, too. These farms are being sold for houses, development and other purposes.
People seem to have forgotten or just don’t know, but much of our food supply comes from these small family farms. As many families are struggling right now to put food on their tables, I think it’s important to appreciate where we get our food and support those businesses when we can. My family every year puts out a garden, which is no easy task but we always seem to do well at it. It’s a lot of work but it’s always worth it to be able to have fresh vegetables to eat in the summer (and also in the winter from the freezer).
I would encourage anyone who can, think about putting a garden out on your own but in the meantime just remember where your food comes from. It all starts with someone planting seeds that grow into plants that feed people in the community. And of course don’t forget your local farmers market.
Conner Overly
Sevierville Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.