The United States has 18,000 police departments and more than 55 sheriff's departments that serve major populations. I say that to help us keep in perspective the magnitude, or lack thereof, with these police incidents. The TV media keeps showing protests, lawlessness and vandalism.
Our country is built on the rule of law, enforced by the police and the justice system. Without that we would have chaos. Please support both our police and sheriff's departments and let “dialogue" be the avenue for any needed change.
