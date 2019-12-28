Dear Edior:
Children are in cages. Children are separated from their parents. Children are dying from lack of medical care. Children are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.
Your tax dollars are paying for these atrocities. And yet this doesn’t make the news much anymore. It is not going viral on social media. Few call or write their representative or senators about it.
Rarely is it mentioned in churches or added to prayer lists. Mission trips are planned for other nations, preferably where there’s time for play. Good folks just ignore it! It’s just too hard to think about. It makes them uncomfortable.
The fear of losing power has overcome the power of love. The rhetoric of Trump and Blackburn and others is surpassed by the silence of those who do not speak for justice and truth. When folks first compared Trump to Hitler, I recoiled. No, that’s not going to happen here. Americans won’t blindly support someone who lies and cheats and bribes and puts children in cages.
But it’s happening. Our nation is in peril. What are we to do? We like to focus on signs of hope and that’s important. Yet we must face the facts.
Children are in cages. Children are separated from their parents. Children are dying from lack of medical care. Children are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.
Your tax dollars are paying for these atrocities.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
