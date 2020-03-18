Dear Editor:
I have never in my life witnessed such greed and selfishness as I did Sunday morning at Food City on U.S. Highway 411, Kroger Marketplace on North Foothills Plaza Drive and Food City on East Broadway Avenue.
My husband and I got up at 6 a.m., went out in the cold rain on a trek for toilet paper along with chicken and a few other items. We have a beloved 10-year-old Yorkie who is in renal failure and is on a special diet of chicken and brown rice. We can't use canned chicken. There was no chicken at Kroger or the East Broadway Food City. There was one pack of chicken wings at Food City on 411. I grabbed it up.
Our granddaughter has Crohn's disease and during a flare up has a great need for toilet paper. There wasn't any. We are the volunteer state and nothing is sadder than having people not volunteering to save some for their neighbors and friends. It broke my heart to see empty shelves. Walgreens at Foothills did have bread and more baby wipes. The nice man who checked us out was nice enough to be put on a list for them to call us when toilet paper does come in.
I cried in the middle of Food City when I thought what I was going to do without more chicken and how I was going to feed our sweet Sissy. It was so depressing. I saw a single elderly couple Saturday at Food City on Hall Road with a buggy full of toilet paper. I pray and hope that when we run out there will be these items that are so needed when we go back.
Bobbie Montgomery
Redwood Avenue
Maryville
