A very unfortunate and inaccurate image appeared in the Daily Times recently — it was a caricature of Al Gore as a misguided, “off-the-mark” nutcase whose tendency to speak out about environmental degradation and its effects for many years shows him alone, pitiful, and totally on the wrong track.
But if we open our eyes, we see that nothing could be farther from the truth. We could ask the millions of people in Bangladesh who lost their homes in unprecedented flooding last year. Or closer to home, the Kentucky residents washed out of their hollows by historic flooding — a seven county ongoing disaster. Or perhaps we could talk to the thousands affected by western fires in the past decade who lost houses and homes in a matter of minutes. The number of billion-dollar weather disasters are increasing every year.
“Truth shall spring out of the earth” says beautiful Psalm 85. We humans were meant to work with and abide by physical law established by God, not meant to rearrange and reconfigure every inch of planet earth with abundant pollution and emissions. Frankly, Al Gore has some pretty good pals speaking against climate change and loss of biodiversity — a number of popes (Pope Francis in particular with his environmental encyclical "Laudato Si"), the Secretary General of the United Nations, and many thousands of scientists including the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2021 who predicted the rise of global temperatures and their effects back in the 1960s!
The cartoon depicts a progression of time — it is certainly time for all of us to wake up and learn to live more gently on this earth. Thank you, Al Gore.
