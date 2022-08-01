As an ally of the LGBTQI community, I had the opportunity to share a display for Green Meadow United Methodist Church at Blount Pride. I had numerous persons who thanked me for being there. Some shared that they were looking for safe places for their children to worship who are in the LGBTQI community. Some appreciated that I presented a loving expression of a Christian community. I was blessed to give pins, rainbow stickers and stars to guests. These symbols of love were seen as gifts of hope and received so gratefully.
I met beautiful people who were so thankful for the safe place for fun and fellowship as well as entertainment. Talented persons presented fabulous family-friendly shows.
I struggle to understand the hate-filled “Christians” who protested this gathering. Why do they care about the relationships of others so profanely? It would seem they need to examine closely their reading of the red letters of the Bible. Jesus preached love and acceptance of all. He never once condemned anyone. He offered love and grace. Oh wait! He did condemn the power structure members who judged and condemned others.
Perhaps these folks are envious of the acceptance and grace exhibited by children of God in the LGBTQI community.
I was indeed blessed at Blount Pride. Our community should be pleased that we provided this opportunity for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies Thank you to the organizing team for a fantastic event.
