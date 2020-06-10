Dear Editor:
As children, we are taught at any early age that when someone shows an act of kindness toward you, no matter how small or large, we are to say “thank you." Therefore, on behalf of the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP, Blount County United and community churches, all of which were the organizers of the "Let Justice Ring Rally," we say “thank you” to the citizens of Blount County.
These are citizens who believe that black lives and the lives of people of color ought to be included equally in the all lives that matter. To the law enforcement agencies of Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County, we also say “thank you." To those educational leaders and elected officials who continue to strive for a better, more inclusive community, we say “thank you."
While we continue to work toward a community that values all lives equally, we are grateful for the light of citizens like you (and in particularly our young people) who are brightening the path. Young people, you absolutely rock!
The Rev. Willa Estell
Smoky Mountain Drive
Maryville
