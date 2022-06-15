On Saturday, June 4, our 12 year old daughter, Carly Clear, had a sudden cardiac arrest that stopped her heart. Carly is a heart patient since birth but to our knowledge she has never had a heart related episode/event.
We were at the Airport Hilton for a Tai Chi Event. We were in the conference room at the beginning of the day before the Tai Chi workshops began. To our extreme horror, Carly dropped to the floor and did not get back up. We called 911.
The first responders and Matt Holker saved her life that day. When Carly passed out, Matt turned Carly on her side and made sure that Carly’s airway was clear.
The first two officers, Knoxville Airport Police, were at the scene in less than five minutes after the 911 call. The EMS crew from AMR Blount County were at the scene less than five minutes after that.
Carly did not have a pulse. The first two officers began CPR and then used a defibrillator one time. When EMS got there they took over CPR and they used their defibrillator 1wo times before finally getting Carly’s heart beating again. They stabilized Carly enough to transport her to Children’s hospital in Knoxville.
Thank you and Thank God for Matt and these first responders. They saved Carly’s life. Even a couple of minutes later and Carly would probably be gone.
My wife and I lost our 19 year old son Chase 1 year ago (June 14, 2021). That loss was devastating. We could not in our worst nightmares imagine losing our daughter Carly.
Carly is an amazing person that makes us happy and proud on a daily basis. After five days in the hospital, Carly is well and in great spirits.
“Thank you” does not begin to cover the immense amount of gratitude that we have for these fine men.
We want to publicly recognize Matt and these first responders for their service and for our deep heartfelt gratitude.
The officers are: (Knoxville Airport Police) Officer Daryl Johnson, Lt. Richard Bohanan, (AMR Blount County) Matt Webb, Russell Collins, Andrew Pratt, Jennifer Russell.
