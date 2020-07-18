Dear Editor:
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee would like to extend sincere thanks to Kroger for its incredible support during the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past few months, the company has contributed a total of $60,000 to the food bank’s efforts.
The first $30,000 was used to build emergency food boxes for families facing difficult times during the state’s original stay-at-home orders. The additional $30,000 was from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation and is helping fund the expansion of Youth Programs, including Summer Food for Kids. Summer Food for Kids has been able to expand to 19 additional distribution sites and serve an additional 600 children this summer thanks in part to these funds. A portion of the funds included donations made at checkout by customers and associates.
Summer Food for Kids is a collaborative effort between Second Harvest, public schools and community partners within the food bank’s 18-county service area. The program is designed to provide healthy, easily prepared food to some of the most vulnerable children in our community — children who may be missing meals on a regular basis.
To learn more about Summer Food for Kids, visit https://secondharvestetn.org/program/summer-food-for-kids-food-for-kids/.
Savannah F. Hopps
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
136 Harvest Lane
Maryville
