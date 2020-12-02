Dear Editor:
Two Maryville schools need big thank yous for recent food drives that benefited the Community Food Connection and our clients. The Corner Club at Maryville Junior High, sponsored by Kiwanis, collected 1,778 cans of nonperishable food and $428 cash. The Trick or Cans drive sponsored by New Providence Presbyterian Church and led by Carlie King and Associate Pastor Louden Young collected more than 500 pounds of nonperishables and $400 from students at Maryville High School.
During this pandemic, we have been unable to hold our regular grocery store food drives and these other efforts have gone a long way toward helping us meet our mission of reducing food insecurity among Blount County citizens.
On behalf of our board of directors and our clients, we appreciate all you do for CFC.
Bob Haralson
President, Community Food Connection
Blair Branch Road
Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.