Dear Editor:
I would like to thank and applaud Buzz Thomas for his well-thought out and well-worded Op-Ed on June 2 ("Imagine your white ancestors were enslaved"). His creative technique of putting us whites "in the shoes" of our black sisters and brothers provides a much needed lens through which we can view, and hopefully empathize, with the continuing plight of our African American citizens.
Gerald M. Anders
Foxglove Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.