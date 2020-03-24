Dear Editor:
I just wanted to express my appreciation for your steady presence in our chaotic, uncertain world. I know that I can count on your paper to keep me up to date on the local ramifications of our worldwide disaster without either sensationalizing it or downplaying its significance.
When so much of what we experience on a day-to-day basis has been turned upside down, I know that I can at least have the normality of reading my daily paper to help keep me grounded. Thank you!
Mary Cawthorn
Court Street
Maryville
