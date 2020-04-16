Dear Editor:
In response to "Hate-filled letter should not have been published," April 14, The Daily Times is publishing both sides, which allows free speech. I and others say good for you TDT, keep up the good work. Our free speech is rapidly disappearing through what the letter writers described as "our loving and caring President Trump."
What is surprising, to say the least, is to read someone describe Trump as "loving and caring" for the people. Have you not seen all the reports where your loving and caring president has fired those who do not agree with his lopsided policies/politics? This president was not caring for "We the People" when he refused to take this virus/pandemic seriously and act accordingly.
Now our medical workers are at risk, the hospitals overloaded, respirators in short supply, and now the Navy is at risk because your loving president fired the very aircraft captain for expressing concerns about too little safeguards for his crew. We were told not to wear masks, after all our loving president said he wasn't going to wear one. Now, our medical workers on the front lines have no lifesaving personal protection equipment, because our president did not act.
How much do you have to see before you see what he really is doing to this country? Remove yourself from listening to FOX News. This country is loosing the freedom/rights it was founded on, and yet you are not even seeing it. Wake up and vote him out.
Barb Pierce
Sweetwater Vonore Road
Sweetwater
