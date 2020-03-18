Dear Editor:
We want to thank you for being our local newspaper. We appreciate the work everyone at The Daily Times does for the community. If it wasn't for The Daily Times, our community would be in the dark when it comes to local news. Thanks again.
Michele and Randy Neal
Aberdeen Drive
Alcoa
