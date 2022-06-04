(Editor's Note: The following letter was written to Capt. Michael Braden of the Maryville Police Department. It is reprinted with permission.)
Dear Capt. Braden,
On behalf of the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation, I want to acknowledge our appreciation for the support of the annual Ride of Silence (2022) we received from Lt. Dwight W Porter II, and officers Andrew Payne and Adam Cook on May 18. The Ride of Silence event is part of a worldwide remembrance of cyclists killed or injured by vehicle motorists during the preceding year.
The JRCF conducts this event in memory of former Maryville resident Jeff Roth’s death on Hwy 321 in 2006. Area cyclists ride the 5-mile route each year to raise community awareness that under Tennessee law bicycles and motor vehicles share the road with the same rights and responsibilities to safe operation.
Officers Porter, Payne and Cook provided our police escort and ably maintained a steady pace and blocked intersections from oncoming traffic providing a safe environment that kept the parade together and uninterrupted. In nearly all cases, our riders and escorting officers received gestures of affirmation from Maryville motorists encountered on the road and intersections along the parade route.
Maryville and Blount County is widely recognized nationally and throughout Tennessee as a bicycle friendly city and a tourist destination with its calm traffic, vibrant downtown scene and the scenic rural roads in the mountain coves and vistas along the Foothills Parkway. As a statewide advocacy for the promotion of bicycling as a safe and healthy form of recreation and transportation, the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of the Maryville City and Blount County law enforcement community for its support and efforts to look out for cyclists sharing the roadways with area motorists and pedestrians with safety and mutual respect for each other as friends, neighbors, relatives and associates.
