Dear Editor:
I am writing to thank the Walls for Women project for choosing Maryville as one of the Tennessee towns in which to create a mural commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
The artist, Nicole Salgar, has painted a wonderful mural on the side of Bike N’ Tri. Thanks to Nicole for her creation and to Bike N’ Tri for offering the side of its building for the mural. Take a moment to drive by and enjoy the mural. It is visible from North Washington Street and East Broadway Avenue.
It would be wonderful if more of our buildings were adorned by beautiful artwork like this piece. Thanks to everyone who made the mural possible.
Rhea Morgan
Ellejoy Crossing Way
Walland
