Dear Editor:
This year's events surrounding MLK Day in Blount County were once again inspiring. I commend the MLK Celebration Committee and others involved in the planning process for their efforts to lift up and continue the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The 4th annual MLK Kids and Families Fair at the library included local community organizations and principals/teachers from three elementary schools challenging young people to learn about and live up to MLK's dream for America.
The march from the MLK Center in Alcoa to Maryville College, though chilly, was a reminder of the power of people moving forward toward Rev. King's vision of the beloved community together. The highlight of the weekend for me, though, was the MLK Celebration program at Maryville College following the march. The music of the celebration choir was phenomenal, and the message from Frances Henderson was a much-needed reminder to us all to hear and reclaim the more challenging parts of Rev. King's teachings and legacy. She implored us to go beyond his "I Have a Dream" speech, for example, just as MLK himself showed frustration with a tendency to rest and stall on "... loose and easy language about equality ... resonant resolutions about brotherhood (that) fall pleasantly on the ear."
I also appreciated MLK Celebration Committee Co-chair Adriel McCord's acknowledgment of the discomfort that might arise from facing these truths about Rev. King's teachings. Following Henderson's talk, the audience was encouraged to sit with and grow from that discomfort.
Thanks to all who made this year's MLK Day Celebration possible.
Crystal Colter
Dunbarton Drive
Maryville
