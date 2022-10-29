The anti-family life curriculum approved by the Blount County school board Sept. 29 will only fuel the destruction of what is left of family life for those attending Blount County Schools.
The last attendance report I heard at the Blount County Commission Education Committee reported that over 83% of the students in Blount County schools came from single-parent family homes, in part caused by not teaching a curriculum like what the state legislature mandates.
What I like most about the approved 60-slide, two-hour family life curriculum is the 13 slides at the end addressing goal setting, which should have been the first subject taught and given as a homework assignment for students to talk with parents about their goals, but no such luck.
The 15 slides on how to make babies would be more age-appropriate for college freshmen instead of 12- to 13-year-olds. This is followed by the 16 slides on STIs and the health risks that come with having sex.
Abstinence, which according to the TCA 49-6-1304 (1) Family Life Instruction must be "emphatically” promoted, is only mentioned as a subtopic point but never even one slide is it the focus of discussion.
Please compare the 12 goals for TCA Family Life Instruction curricula referenced above with the Sept. 29 Blount County school board agenda, family life curriculum 60 slides, that is Blount County's director of schools' fulfillment of that law and approved by its board of education, taught over two periods of instruction in the seventh grade.
Then I challenge you to write your own letter to the editor telling how that curriculum will "Emphatically promote only sexual risk avoidance through abstinence;" "Encourage sexual health by helping students understand ... economic and educational consequences of non-marital sexual activity" and "Teach students how to form pro-social habits that ... create strong marriages."
