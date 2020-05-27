Dear Editor:
I’ve been reading the letters from Mark Pulliam for a while, and while I’ve disagreed with all of them, he has a right to express his opinion. His May 22 rant (“Stick to covering Blount County news”), in which he criticized The Daily Times for covering the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, was something I could not overlook.
Regarding the writer’s criticism that The Daily Times should not be covering national news, I would point out that the national rise in white supremacy and racism is clearly a local issue as well, as evidenced by Mr. Pulliam's own comments. Furthermore, he has apparently not considered the fact that some people may rely on The Daily Times for all of their news.
In addition to The Daily Times, we subscribe to several online newspapers that give us access to national news. I find that the coverage provided by The Daily Times is exemplary in providing local, state and national news in a professional and balanced manner. Had the paper not covered the important story about Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, which is now being investigated as a hate crime, I would have been shocked and extremely disappointed.
Contrary to Mr. Pulliam’s opinion, the kind of responsible coverage this newspaper provides does not fan the flames of racial division. The same cannot be said about readers who complain about the origin of the stories, when it’s clear their objections are driven by racial prejudice.
I hope Mr. Pulliam will consider that there are many people who would agree with me, in this special community we call home.
Donna Edwards
Ellejoy Crossing Way
Walland
