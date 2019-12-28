Dear Editor:
I read and respect your opinions but would like to give my opinion, as well probably a lot of other Americans. I think the impeachment that should be taking place is Pelosi, Shumer and Schiff. These, as well as the other Democrats in Congress, have done nothing but waste the nation's time and resources on stupid reports and dumb trials (Ukraine) and now the impeachment.
With the money they have wasted and all of the business they have delayed in the running of our government we could have built the wall, did our own investigation of the Bidens, given complete support to Israel, cut out aid to the immigrant countries whose citizens are either here or on their way here and the radical nations abroad, Yemen, for example, and a few more.
I heard Pelosi say the Dems' job was to oppose and block whatever President Trump wanted. I cannot see why the American people do not get rid of the stumbling blocks in the House and elect some people who have the interest of our country at heart.
No other country on Earth spends this time and money on ignorance as does America. People please wake up and stop this. Send Nancy for another facelift and the others need to be let go. Thanks for your time and space to let me voice my opinion and views. I am sure there are others who feel the same way.
Brenda Heiskell
Dayton Drive
Seymour
