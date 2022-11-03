Dear Editor:
At the end of June, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks the authority to force the American power industry to adopt its green energy ideology by regulation.
This decision scores a victory for the rule of law by restoring lawmaking authority to the people's representatives in Congress rather than unelected Washington bureaucrats, and also provides the American people relief from one of Biden's costly green fantasies.
For the last year and a half, Joe Biden has pursued a radical theology of green energy with no regard for the consequences for American workers and families.
Biden wants to use high gas prices to force Americans to accept the left's top priority: a transition to green energy. After the election is over, we will see fuel prices start to increase once again.
Reality is that the green payoff they promise is only a mirage because it is impossible to power American cars, homes and businesses using only green energy.
Wind and solar are inefficient, unreliable and built with materials that are not abundant enough to satisfy the current energy demand.
Green energy comprises only 9% of U.S. power consumption. To replace hydrocarbons global green energy, production would need to increase by 9,000%.
Wind and solar power must be stored when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining. The world's largest battery manufacturing facility can only produce enough storage each year to power the United States for three minutes. It would take that factory 1,000 years to make enough batteries to power the United States for two days.
This green fantasy would require more turbines, batteries and panels than the world has raw materials to make. All the mines that exist in the world today for critical minerals cobalt, graphite, vanadium and nickel produce only one third of what is required to achieve that green transition according to the International Monetary Fund.
Germany rushed toward abandoning traditional energy sources and as a result has been forced to start burning coal again as a consequence of poor planning resulting from its foolish adherence to this green theology.
The rush to green energy has destabilized the world and benefitted our enemies economically and politically.
China is the world's largest producer of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. Their monopoly on green energy manufacturing has caused Biden to bow to Chinese pressure on tariffs.
I am for energy innovation and efficiency, however markets and not radical theology must determine this transition. American consumers and businesses should not be sacrificed for the green energy fantasy.
We need to restore the approach that was working in January 2021 when America was energy independent.
Sincerely,
Buddy Hunt
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.