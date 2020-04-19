Dear Editor:
I have read letters on how deluded Trump supporters are in regards to the coronavirus. Personally, it's way beyond offensive to have every conservative lumped together in a pile of perceived ignorance. It's highly disgusting to call the entire conservative base “Trump worshipers” and allude to the idea that they are all sheep?
It’s as if the more liberal are somehow more enlightened to science, more intellectual, and have higher IQs.
It's wishful thinking that conservatives will rush out to pack churches and family gatherings to die. First, our president is working with a team of professionals. Second, at least one of them agrees that the Chinese and the WHO need to be investigated and held accountable. Third, it was our president that shut down the border to Chinese nationals with great resistance from the left. This is uncharted territory that has many fronts, both medical, political and economical.
The president and his team are not talking about lifting the stay-at-home orders without thorough investigation. President Trump has a timetable that he is working towards, and it’s not written in stone. If he did not have a timetable to reopen our economy, he would be inept. He is running this as any CEO during a crisis would, taking in consideration all the moving parts.
To appease the left, should the President not open the economy back up until the last case of the virus is extinguished? If he did that and the economy tanked and never returned, he would be blamed for that.
True to form, the conservative base will take personal responsibility and do what is right for themselves on an individual basis without hysteria or emotion.
Melinda Semer
Yona Way
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.