Dear Editor:
While it is so wonderful to hear of the reopening of the Blount County Public Library, it is with great sadness to read that officials are proposing a protocol of not requiring masks to be worn.
This is so dangerous, especially in an area that continues to see a rise in positive tests and hospital admissions due to COVID-19.
Add to this the increased stream of visitors to the area from other states, and I personally and professionally feel this is an unwise stance to take. In this "new normal," we owe it to each other to take all the precautions we can to protect each other from this novel virus.
I have been an epidemiologist, specializing in zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to humans) for more than 30 years and have been watching coronaviruses for all of those years.
This one, the SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is fascinating from an epidemiological standpoint, but terrifying from a humanistic standpoint.
While we hear so much of the danger it poses to our "at-risk" populations, it has also killed and caused permanent disability of many of our younger, healthy populations.
Please, respectfully, for consideration of our entire population, please BCPL, reconsider and require the use of masks for everyone in the library.
Dr. Chery F. Kendrick
North Dogwood Lane
Louisville
