I am writing to voice my opinion concerning Blount Memorial Hospital. I read the comments in Sunday, March 5 paper from Faye Wooden and agree 100% with what she said.
The mayor needs to stay out of the running of the hospital. He has no idea how a nonprofit hospital operates. They treat anyone who walks in the door with insurance or without insurance. They have been doing this since they started. It was started as a nonprofit hospital without city or county financial support and continues to operate as such.
I'm not sure what his beef is but I, as a citizen, who has used this hospital for various surgeries and doctor visits, am very happy with the service they provide. I do not want to go to UT or have them run our hospital. The mayor was unopposed last election and only had, I believe, one third of the people voting for him.
If the hospital was so bad in their operations, why did Mayo Clinic choose them over other hospitals in the area?
The last meeting, people who wanted answers as to why he was on this mission, did not get any answers from him other than the excuse he was looking out for the citizens of the county. He forgot to mention that the county, like the city, does not provide any financial support to the hospital. If he continues his mission, the county will continue to pay legal fees that we should not be wasting our money on.
