Dear Editor:
In response to a June 18 letter ("Why are some people shunning face masks?"), I would like to refer the writer and your readers to the following articles: "Immune Systems Matter" by Jeffrey I. Barke, M.D., and "Another day, another bogus report from the CDC seeking to entice the public to continue wearing masks" by Jack Hellner.
How are the immune systems in children created and strengthened? Are we harming our immune systems with social distancing, excessive hand washing and masking? There are some heavy hitters on the other side of this issue, and they should be heard.
William Buelow
Golanvyi Trail
Vonore
