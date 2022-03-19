Dear Editor:
The issue at the center of the war in Ukraine is Russia's unprovoked invasion and intended occupation of a sovereign nation. This explains the world's opposition to Vladimir Putin's invasion.
If Russia wins a principle of invasion and occupation, that World War II was fought to reverse, it will again be reestablished. A strategy of unprovoked invasion could easily be repeated by China against Taiwan, North Korea against South Korea, and Iran against Israel or other neighbors in the Middle East.
If Mr. Putin takes Ukraine, he will likely start looking at invading Poland or the Baltic States, which include Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. Sweden and Finland already operate civilian-based defense plans based on this assumption.
If the takeover of Ukraine is successful, we will be rolling toward a world in which invasion and occupation will become normalized, bringing a succession of trips to the nuclear brink with China, North Korea and Iran.
Unlike Ukraine, Taiwan is crucial to the global economic order with its semiconductor production, which sustains high technology production internationally.
Ukraine is rich in so many different minerals and this is likely a major reason why Putin wants Ukraine.
Xi Jinping's Chinese Communist party has made its long-term intentions toward Taiwan clear. He sees a reclaimed Taiwan as the crown jewel of his legacy. A takeover of Taiwan would solidify his legacy as the man responsible for reviving China as a great power and settling China on the path to global dominance. Mr. Xi's China recognizes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have a desensitizing effect and make an attack on Taiwan less shocking to the world than it would otherwise be.
China hopes that Russia, either humbled or emboldened by its Ukraine invasion and with or without Mr. Putin at the helm, will occupy Western attention as Beijing takes choice Pacific possessions and extends its economic and diplomatic influence into the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe.
China has started paying for its oil from Saudi Arabia with the yuan, which is their currency, rather than the dollar. This could lead to the yuan replacing the American dollar as the standard world currency. This would elevate China to be looked at as the number one world economic powerhouse rather than the United States.
We need to get back to producing more goods in our country. Let's open up the Alaska pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline, so we can once again be energy independent rather than energy dependent.
Sincerely,
Budy Hunt
Maryville
