The Republican senators must be very fearful of the truth. Why else would they fight testimony of people most knowledgeable of the Ukrainian affair? If Trump is so innocent, why not let the truth set him free?
The attack on the process is a red herring to avoid serious investigation of the possible misdemeanor. The Senate is supposed to protect the Constitution, not the executive. But Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell has made it the lap dog of the executive, and a majority of senators have allowed it.
James Taylor
Roddy Branch Road
Rockford
