Dear Editor:
I'm 76 and was taught in school and at home to love our country, to pray to God, respect the American flag, honor my parents, respect the law, etc. What happened?
Here's the answer (in part) in the words of a book, "The Death of Christian Culture," by John Senior, from years ago.
"Eighteenth-century indifferentism led to nineteenth-century Liberal toleration, which has led to Modernistic infidelity, to that state so common now in which each of the Ten Commandments are systematically and with malice disobeyed not out of weakness, but by political design. Dishonored parents are consigned to antiseptic bedlams known as rest homes at the first slight cardiac tremor; the termination of unwanted life —murder— is a matter of medical discretion since life is nothing but an accidental sequence of sensations while fornication and adultery, even unspeakable vice, are 'all right so long as those involved have affection for each other.' Marriage in fact has become a legal form of prostitution, and theft indeed is property, legitimated by tax accountants; and truth is managed news."
"It was still a crime to do immoral things even thirty years ago, and then the easy, neopagan (neither Christian or pagan) toleration won. Now again, over a vast and increasing area, it is a crime to be a Christian, and even in the United States. The Church herself is split by an apostasy within, far worse than any that has ever been without."
"God himself is called an invention and his name a tin-pan-alley tune, his day a Disneyland."
Gene Bullock
Gribble Road
Maryville
