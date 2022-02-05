Dear Editor:
To help stabilize the Ukrainian/Russian conflict, the U.S. government has largely wasted its time trying to negotiate with Putin and Zelensky.
What we should do is deal directly with the ethnic Russians living in Ukraine. If enough of them go against the Russian government, or at least tacitly support the Ukrainian government, it would be much harder for Putin to legitimize a takeover of Eastern Ukraine.
This may be a lot easier than it appears. A poll organization in Russia, called the Levada Center, claims 48 percent of Russians 18-to-24-years-old want to emigrate as well as about 30 percent of those 25-to-39-years-old.
The majority of ethnic Russians in Ukraine might not be so happy with Mr. Putin in charge. But the most important points are that no U.S. troop should ever be sent to Ukraine or Ukraine ever admitted into NATO.
Securing Ukraine's Eastern border is not worth starting World War III. We don't even secure our own border.
Back at home, President Biden's speech supporting his voter rights legislation was evaluated by Peggy Noonan, a former speech-writer for President Reagan. Noonan thought the wince-inducing speech was so bad that it united more people against the bill.
Mr. Biden described those who believe in voter ID and curtailment of voter drop boxes as standing with Jefferson Davis, George Wallace and Bull Connor.
That silly speech will undoubtedly come back to bite Biden, just as Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" speech bit her.
Sincerely,
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
