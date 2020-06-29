Dear Editor:
I just would like to remind folks that, long before the Civil War, our Founding Fathers were considered "Rebels." Some schools that honor that legacy include: Columbine High School Rebels, Colorado; Robertson High School Rebels, California; Juanita High Schools Rebels, Washington; Morristown High School Colonials, New Jersey; and Burlington High School Rebels, Vermont.
We could save lots of money because there would be no need to replace the Maryville Rebel logos on jerseys, stationery, bumper stickers, etc.
Michael Gamer
Royal Oaks
Maryville
