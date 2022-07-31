There seems to be many anecdotes of late by concerned citizens of our fine East Tennessee home among the hills, regarding the matter of “critical race theory."
It appears that many of our fellow neighbors of the more fundamentalist Christian conservative persuasion are deeply alarmed by what they perceive as a method of teaching that might have a frightening and depressing affect upon their progeny.
These poor little souls, we are told, cannot bear to be presented with the facts of our nation’s blatantly unequal and unjust enslavement and discrimination against minorities. And our, dare say, current hostility toward these vulnerable people. This might cause these precious babies to have “feelings of guilt or fear."
Now I personally find this to be rather absurd and ironic coming from a crowd of hysterical folk who have literally dedicated their lives to the indoctrination of the young to a philosophy of biblical literalism, proclaiming to children that they must be “born again” or face eternal hellfire and damnation. The folk who have literally entrapped our community’s young people in a terror zone of continuous gun violence.
Get off your high horse, my right-wing friends. There are far more potent dangers being presented to our children than education. If you feel that our modern society has completely conquered our legacy of racism and is no longer dishing out justice from a slanted hand … then just ask any impoverished Black young man. Ask any undocumented Mexican family. It is in their human voice that we might all find the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.