Dear Editor:
I recently saw on the internet a Washington Post article from 2011 that reported the Navy did not pay more than $400 for a hammer. The issue was due to accounting procedures used in billing by the contractor.
When I testified to that in 1983 as auditor general of the Navy, the chairman of the House Investigations Subcommittee of the Armed Services Committee raked me over the coals.
Unfortunately, the committee did not get into issues that truly caused excessive costs for Navy spare parts. To my knowledge no useful action resulted.
Publicized hearings provide excellent platforms for congressional members to display their concerns but rarely result in actions that solve the basic problems. There may be a rush to pass legislation “to solve the problem,” but there is no followup to see whether it did. Often the unintended consequences may be as bad or worse than the “problem."
If the media wants to truly make a difference it should do such a followup.
Kenton Hancock
Pollard Valley Drive
Maryville
