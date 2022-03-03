Dear Editor:
Hello! I am a third grade student in Northern Virginia, and my class is learning about the United States. Each third grader has been assigned a specific state, and I have received your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Tennessee and wish to represent you will in my final State Fair project in the month of May.
I am writing to ask you to please publish the letter below in your Letters to the Editor section of your newspaper. It will enhance my learning if I can get the perspective from actual people who live in and love their state!
Thank you for your kind consideration in helping me with my project.
Sincerely,
Lyla Rose
Dear people of the great state of Tennessee:
Hello! I am a third grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Tennessee. In the month of May, I will create a display for our state fair that I hope will make you proud.
Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you will be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcard, pictures, souvenirs, this newspaper article or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride.
Here are a few questions:
I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. You can mail these items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!
Sincerely,
Lyla Rose
