Dear Editor:
This is not a virus crisis, it’s a people crisis. Media blather/fear peddling caused a hysterical overreaction. It is amazing how quickly society can dissolve. It provides a crash course case study into human behavior.
Example: In a crowded grocery store. While I was looking over items on the shelf, a person behind said “I need to get in there, move on.” I pretended not to hear and took a second more to make my selection. I moved on and from some distance looked back and saw the same person taking time to make a selection and blocking people behind who were still waiting.
Selfish impatience displayed in that it was OK for her to block traffic, but not me.
My fear is not over the virus, it’s the people. Personal survival is an in-born instinct even at the expense of others. Just as we might trample over others to get out of a burning building, we are trampling over others in a grocery store.
Just as in every historical crisis, we will get through this with lessons learned. Get a grip people. Panic is a killer.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.