Dear Editor:
This is how Hitler came to power in Germany:
1) Sowed suspicion of the press
2) Established an authoritarian political system in which authority flowed downward from a supreme national leader
3) Dismantled democratic institutions such as colleges
4) Silenced protests in the name of law and order
5) Expanded the military
6) Detained citizens without cause
7) Had the support of millions of people who never questioned his methods, motives, or actions.
Sound familiar? I agree with the July 19 letter ("Masks are excuse for criminals to evade police") writer's final statement, "Please people, we need to wake up before we wake up in the communist state of America," but for vastly different reasons.
Nancy Westbrook
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
