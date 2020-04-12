Dear Editor:
I read the story Wednesday on page 2A ("Dog left for dead in Townsend"). This is a heartbreaking situation that did not need to happen.
Trump signed into federal law a bill that makes animal cruelty a crime on the federal level. Didn’t the Blount County Animal Control get the memo? Leaving a dog in an obviously abandoned house to starve to death is not acceptable in the USA.
So is the owner of that house, and Blount County Animal Control going to be held accountable by the federal law? Because any reasonable thinking human being would know that leaving a dog to die inside a house is unacceptable and cruel.
Residents of Blount County, do not rely on your Animal Control to take reasonable action.
Melinda Semer
Yona Way
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.