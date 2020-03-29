Dear Editor:
The coronavirus is exposing our failure to achieve equality — that most precious of American values. The virus doesn’t discriminate among countries, political parties, religion or race, but the poorest among us suffer the most.
The poor cannot escape by private jet or find another home if they’re evicted or rely on nonexistent savings. Not everyone has health insurance, an obvious necessity in the current crisis. If any good comes from this pandemic it will be to acknowledge this failure and renew our commitment to creating the compassionate community that is called for, both by our Constitution and by our religious traditions.
In this effort we are not Republican or Democrat, American or Chinese, religious or atheistic. We are humans who had our origins in Africa and are part of the biological world that includes viruses — life forms that are countless in number and changing all the time.
If there is any blame for our current crisis, it should fall on those leaders who devalue science and fail to prepare for the inevitable. With human population approaching 8 billion and easy global travel, pandemics could become more frequent. Smallpox ravaged the world for more than 5,000 years until, with international cooperation, it was finally eradicated in 1979.
It will take global cooperation in medicine, epidemiology, economics, and environmental and social sciences to combat this and future viruses. America will be great when we honor our ideals and take pride in working with other countries to create a safer, healthier and more sustainable world for everyone.
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
