Dear Editor:
The Buzz Thomas column “Tribal Politics…” was right on target. The last place we need partisan politics is in the election of our school board members. But let’s be absolutely clear how we got to this unfortunate situation.
The Republican state legislature and the Republican governor made the decision to make school board elections partisan, not the local county parties. The Blount County Democratic Party made the decision to hold a primary for school board positions very reluctantly and only after learning that the Blount County Republican party had decided to do so.
I would encourage all of us to contact our state elected officials to reverse this decision and make school boards partisan free once again. Until then, we have to play by the rules as they are dictated to us.
Sincerely,
Robert Hanye
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
