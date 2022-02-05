Dear Editor:
Russia is amassing troops along the Ukrainian border. An invasion is highly likely.
China expands its military power, nuclear arsenal, intelligence capabilities and continues to violate Hong Kong autonomy. Tension with Taiwan runs high and an invasion by China is very likely after the Olympics.
Iran is very close to acquiring a nuclear weapon. The Biden strategy of appeasement is both weak and reckless.
Afghanistan is once again controlled by the Taliban. It has become a safe haven for Al-Qaeda and ISIS. It has become a target for the persecution of Christians who are tortured, raped and killed. Many American citizens have been abandoned there along with Afghanistan informants who were supportive of our American military.
Waves of illegal immigrants have flooded our nation's southern border. The crisis has become a national security issue with the unvetted illegal immigrants from more than 150 countries crossing our border last year.
Border patrol is overwhelmed, border facilities are crowded, sex trafficking of minors is rampant, and the drug cartels are causing chaos and violence as our border security crumbles.
There were more than 1.7 million encounters at the southern border last year, representing the highest number of illegal border crosses in a fiscal year to ever be recorded. During these encounters, the Biden administration is nowhere to be found.
In this year's election, we must be sure that each vote is legitimate or lawful. Voter ID should be a must for a vote to count. In many other activities, such as flying, we must show ID to prove we are who we say we are. Eighty percent, or eight out of every 10, believe that for a vote to count, you should show ID. Without voter integrity, we will simply become another third world country.
Thomas Jefferson once said, "The price of freedom is eternal or continuous vigilance," which is being watchful for any potential danger.
As American citizens, we must do our part to preserve our liberty, religious freedom and our Constitution.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry
Maryville
