The ciy of Alcoa originated in 1918 as the first planned community in the state of Tennessee. A planned community is any community that was carefully planned from its inception.
In the original plans, Alcoa, Inc., included one acre of park space for every 100 city inhabitants. In addition, between 1918 and 1924 approximately 300 shade trees were planted along city streets and parks.
According to a 3/28/2023 article, “residential developments ranging from small-lot homes to large apartment buildings will bring about nearly 2,000 new places to live in Alcoa. That estimate doesn’t include future plans of residential development for the recently annexed 163 acres off Wildwood Road …”
It looks like it is time for the city of Alcoa to introduce a new park for the new residents. I believe there was a park in the plans for the new Alcoa city center at the Springbrook Farm development. We look forward to the city plans for park growth as they encourage residential growth. Park plans do not include greenbelt growth. The greenbelt growth is another great project but does not provide the same benefits for residences of the city of Alcoa as do the beautiful parks.
I, and I’m sure many other citizens of Alcoa do as well, look forward to hearing about the city of Alcoa’s plans to keep our community a place of beauty, peace, and filled with parks and trees.
