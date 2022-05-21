It is past time to end the pathological nonsense of white supremacy and replacement theory. Are we teaching our children anything about the peoples of the planet?
The truth is that all humans came from Africa. Over many thousands of years we migrated around the earth and in the process, our skin color and facial features changed in response to different environments. No one is purely white, black, brown, red or yellow. We are all mixtures.
My DNA analysis showed European, East Asian, South Asian, Central and South American, and yes, African ancestry. It is baloney to think of oneself as belonging in any one category and more baloney to think any predominant skin color is superior to any others.
Given our common ancestry, it is the height of absurd conspiracy theories to think that anyone is being “replaced” through immigration. These are ignorant ideas and as we have seen, murderous in the minds of some people.
Education failed the Buffalo murderer because he didn’t know the facts. Culture failed him because we revere the myth of gun rights over life. Religion failed because he doesn’t understand that kindness toward each other is the only way humans can survive together. And we will fail as a nation if we don’t stop supporting or accepting irrational nonsense and the people who spread it.
