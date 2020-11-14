Dear Editor:
To: Tennessee Congressional Delegation: Following the results of our presidential election, President Trump has proceeded to embarrass our country by threatening the very foundation of our democracy, the electoral process. By shouting from the rooftops that the results of our presidential election were a hoax and that the election was stolen from him, he is thus sullying our democracy on the world’s stage and is acting like the spoiled brat that he is.
Sadly, too many Republican leaders, including Tennessee’s congressional delegation, are saying nothing publicly to counter the President’s destructive rhetoric and are thus complicit in Trump’s bad behavior. Never before, according to career politicians and political analysts, has a president shown such contempt for our democracy following a loss in a presidential election by calling it fraudulent, without a shred of evidence.
I call on our elected officials to publicly congratulate and acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory with dignity and respect and welcome him as president-elect as a much needed step in normalizing our nation to curtail the divisiveness that Donald Trump has caused. Even junior high football players know to shake hands with the winning team after a loss, saying “good game."
Please make a public statement acknowledging Mr. Biden’s victory and urge Congress and our nation to move forward in conducting the nation’s business in a civil and productive manner. It would be the honorable thing to do and there is no chance that Mr. Trump has the decency to do it.
Billy Minser
Gribble Rd.
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.